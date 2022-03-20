I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one. This edition is sent to you from New Orleans, Louisiana, where I’m tagging along on my husband’s business trip.

When Russian soldiers intruded upon an older Ukrainian couple’s home, the couple promptly told them to get lost, and showed them the way out. Via CNN.

Want to support the people under siege in Ukraine? Veteran Lower East Side Gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello has lots of useful links and information on their website.

This has not one thing to do with age and aging, but let’s all sign this petition to get the U.S. Government working harder to free WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained for over a month in Russia. Via Black Feminist Future.

“It’s been more than 20 years since I graduated high school, yet the repression of LGBTQ+ youth in Florida remains much the same.” For Time Magazine, novelist Kristen Arnett recalls being a Florida teen who suffered for not feeling safe in coming out, and laments the state’s proposed “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

I’ve had a crush on Dick Van Dyke since I was 3 and saw Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, in which he starred as quirky inventor Caractacus Potts. I could have had a shot—turns out the 96-year-old is married to 50-year-old singer Arlene Silver (six years younger than me!). These days, he’s still performing. In this video, he sings and dances with his wife—and his barbershop quartet, Dick Van Dyke and The Vantastix. Via Open Culture.