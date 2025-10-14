Oldster Magazine

A Haircare Chat with Veteran Beauty Editor Val Monroe

A discussion of hair health, how we can treat issues that arise with age, and what it all means to us—women and men alike.
Sari Botton
and
Valerie Monroe
Oct 14, 2025
Readers,

In case you missed it, today I had a

Substack
Live conversation with veteran beauty editor
Valerie Monroe
, who writes the wonderful, essential newsletter
How Not to F*ck Up Your Face
.

It was all about hair and hair care as we age, and was a follow-up to our May Substack Live session about skincare, which you can check out here:

I read Val’s newsletter religiously. (You’ll see me mention toward the end of the interview that just today, I ordered a tube of Oukeya 40% Urea Cream to treat my cracked heels, after reading about it in Val’s latest post.) I get so much out of everything she writes about. And she never accepts “payola.” She only recommends products she actually believes in.

Today she covered a variety of aging-related hair issues, including hair thinning and balding among both men and women. She also talked about an assortment of treatments, including: Nutrafol, Viviscal, minoxidil (Rogaine), injections of Platelet Rich Plasma and Platelet Rich Fibrin, plus other injectable options.

This is a subject Val has covered before, in greater depth, her own newsletter.

Check out our conversation in the video at the top. ⬆️

Thanks to everyone who watched when we were live, and also to everyone checking this out now. I’m grateful to all of Oldster’s readers, especially those who support this work with paid subscriptions. 🙏

- Sari Botton

Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏

