60 Is the New (Insert Younger Age Here)
Some things to watch and read this weekend...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-ish content (or which at least has Oldster-ish elements to it). Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you.
What makes something qualify as Oldster-ish? It either highlights or calls into question what it means to be a particular age. Or, it’s nostalgic for any age group’s heyday.
I think often about “Young at Heart,” the moving 2007 documentary about a Northampton, Mass.-based choir for people over 70. I think it’s time to rewatch…
A lot of content this week about what it means to turn 60 (which my husband, Brian, will, in February!). Margaret Renkl wrote about it for the New York Times. Michele Catalano wrote about approaching that age in her newsletter. And at AARP, Brahna Yassky writes about making friends after the big six-o.
“I don’t know who told me that by 48, a woman should have her entire life figured out but it’s certainly something I believed at 24. I believed that by the time I’d travelled round the sun another 24 times, I would know completely who I was, what I liked and where I was going. I would be settled and secure. I would never again worry what anyone thought about me.” For LitHub, author Chibundu Onuzo writes about searching for representations of middle-aged women in literature.
I’m exhausted, you’re exhausted, Dan Rather is exhausted…
“To be very clear, no-one in the show looks ‘dreadful.’ But what they do look – thanks to the passage of time – is older.” At inews.co.uk, Rebecca Reid laments ageist, sexist responses to the trailer for “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That.”
If you enjoyed Verna Gillis’s Oldster post, “I’m the Oldest I Have Ever Been,” and you are in the mid-Hudson Valley, perhaps you would enjoy her storytelling event at the Rosendale Theatre on the afternoon of Sunday, December 12th.
I couldn’t agree more with this New Yorker cartoon by Suerynn Lee.
Why were our 20s so crappy? Does anyone have a good time in their 20s? I haven't met a single person who has! Crazy!