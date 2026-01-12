Musical tastes aren’t necessarily frozen in time. But as your body and mind travel through the decades, the music you loved as a teenager tends to be what sustains. For me, as a kid growing up in the late 70s and early 80s—back when my prefrontal cortex was just a work in progress—what battered my brain most irreparably was the music of The Ramones and the sonic insurgency the band unleashed 50 years ago.

Their early songs all began the same way: One! Two! Three! Four! They were hatched a few high schools away from where I grew up on Long Island. The legend often goes like this: In Forest Hills, Queens, four “sullen pizza addicts” became “the prophets of punk” after they scraped together $756 to record what became perhaps the most influential debut album of all time.

I didn’t notice it right away. Anyone who tells you they bought Ramones upon its release in April 1976 is probably lying, as only about 6,000 copies were sold that first year. Yet the album that kicks off with “Blitzkrieg Bop” ended up rebooting rock‘n’roll at a time when the reigning gods of arena rock strode distant stages—bestowing upon us heroic guitar solos that made music seem out of reach to the masses.

The Ramones set the bar as low as you can go. The barriers to entry fell away. An entire generation saw The Ramones, and in the words of Danny Field, the band’s manager, they all said: “Look at them. They can’t play. They’re terrible! They don’t know more than three notes…. Let’s start a band!”

And so it was with my friends and me. First, we had to see how it was done. We were too young to get into CBGBs, the gritty New York City club where The Ramones ignited the punk revolution. We caught them at Club 2001, an East Islip disco that held “all-ages” shows, even though this headliner played songs advocating the sniffing of glue and the beating of a brat with a baseball bat. We got up close to witness it:

Marky thumped the drums, as Dee Dee rumbled the bass. With his fifty-dollar Mosrite slung low, Johnny jackhammered down-only strokes, as Joey clutched the microphone to roar out his soul. The music was primordial for a teen brain that cognitive scientists say is not yet adept at regulating emotions. Simultaneously, the still-forming frontal lobe is what governs how we listen to and create music. This neurological mania is a subject the Ramones often wrote about, in gems such as “Teenage Lobotomy,” “I Want to Be Sedated,” “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment,” “The Cretin Hop,” and “My Brain is Hanging Upside Down.”

My friends and I were convinced. We must start a band at once. It was our senior year at Massapequa High School, and auditions were coming up for the acts that would play the Senior Variety Show, held in the school’s auditorium, which could pack in up to a thousand kids. This annual mélange of comedy sketches, musical performances, and dance routines had slots for three bands. Could we form one in time to get one of those spots?

The bar may have been low, but the stakes were high. Just three years earlier, three kids in our school formed a band called Brian and the Tom Cats that played a show just like this. Afterwards, they got gigs in local dive bars and changed their name to the Stray Cats. Now this punk revival of rockabilly was touring Europe in support of their first hit single, “Rock This Town.” The town that rocks in that song was our town, even though it was written to seem like any town with a bar and a jukebox that blares disco.

Brian Setzer, Leon Drucker, and James McDonnell while students at Massapequa High School

I clocked enough hours stocking the dairy aisle at Foodtown for a guitar. After work, I walked alone to the guitar store on Sunrise Highway. Maybe Brian Setzer took this very same walk, maybe not. Inside, Gibsons, Gretsches, and Fenders dangled from the ceiling like fresh cuts of thousand-dollar meats. The price tags pit themselves against my budget. Unable to afford the Gibson Les Paul with the Sunburst finish, I opted for the knockoff Memphis brand that looked like it in a squint. I had $180 in hand, then had nothing left over for a real case. I walked home carrying my prized possession in a case crafted of cardboard lacquered with vinyl.

Dave and Rob worked as legit bus boys at the Beach Tree Café in Amityville, so they didn’t need to go off-brand. Dave acquired an Ovation bass with an elegant wood grain finish. Rob procured a classic Fender Stratocaster with a whammy bar. Pretty soon, I was working as a bus boy at the Beach Tree too. We all bought amps and shuttled our gear over to Dave’s house whenever his parents were away, setting up in the living room.

Rob was starting from scratch and only selected the right notes by pure chance. But the whammy bar made it seem cool. Dave and I had been jamming for more than a year as vocal duo, me on acoustic guitar and Dave on harmonica. Our performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “The River” for the school’s annual Folk Concert drew tepid applause and jeers in the hall the next day: “Hey, I heard you got Mary pregnant.”

Dave and Evan performing at the Folk Concert. (Credit: MHS Class of 1982 yearbook)

Now the punk era was fully upon us. The three of us managed to wind our way through some turbo-charged blues progressions when we realized that without a drummer, we had little to nothing to offer this world.

We put down our instruments and hopped into Dave’s Chevy Vega and headed straight to a storefront in the center of town that offered music lessons. We asked the guy behind the counter if he knew of any drummers who could join our band for an officially advertised event in front of 1,000 kids. He said he indeed knew of one such drummer but that she was a girl.

Would the Ramones have a girl as a drummer? I looked at Dave and Rob. They shrugged.

“What’s her name?” I asked.

“Gina,” he said.

At the time, the most famous female drummer in America was also named Gina. Gina Schock hit the skins for an all-girl band from LA, The Go-Go’s, who were topping the charts with punk pop hits from their debut album, Beauty and the Beat. It seemed like good fortune for us.

The store clerk had Gina’s phone number, called her from behind the counter, and put me on the line with her. Somehow, Gina ended up agreeing to bring her drums to Dave’s house. This was a rare occurrence in our town, or any town, where parents normally wouldn’t permit their kids to own drums. Jim McDonnell, the Stray Cat later known as Slim Jim Phantom, only had a snare and a cymbal. Gina had the whole kit. And she looked the part, with the best Ramones hair among us.

To get ready for our audition, we had three songs we wanted to try. “Blitzkrieg Bop” was up first. Gina slammed, Dave rumbled, and Rob and I buzz-sawed. We all chanted the “hey ho, let’s go’s.” We had much of it, save for my vocals. The lyrics were printed on the inner sleeve, yet Joey makes some lines indecipherable. How does he form that nasal tone? Does he somehow get his throat to resonate through his nose? We had to go see the Ramones again, as soon as possible, to watch Joey’s lips move and to study the finer points of performing the song.

This was December 1981, when the band was relentlessly touring the world. MTV was only months old, and the single best promo for the new network had featured Johnny Ramone smashing a television set with his guitar—on television itself. Was there ever anything more punk than that?

Larry the Duck on WLIR (92.7fm) mentioned that The Ramones were coming to the legendary Malibu Night Club in Lido Beach, for a New Year’s Eve show. “I wouldn’t miss that one,” Larry may have said.

A dance club with no seats, Malibu was the place on Long Island to see the world’s best punk, post-punk, and New Wave shows. Just two weeks earlier, U2 performed from their first two albums on this same single-step platform. On this final night of the year, Gina arrived on the central dance floor with her boyfriend. We lost track of them as the Ramones appeared. We were way up front, where slam-dancing was likely.

The first two songs asked questions:

“Do You Remember Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio?”

“Do You Wanna Dance?”

Then everyone was chanting “Hey Ho, Let’s Go,” and it was time for the “Blitzkrieg Bop.”

Watching Joey, when his hair wasn’t in the way of his nose, he did seem to sing from both orifices. Later, it was confirmed that before every show, Joey cleared his nasal passages with a vaporizer or steam kettle. I also admired Johnny’s power stance—legs wide, knees locked. That was something I could do. Yet I didn’t have to copy everything. After all, this was the legendary show where Johnny stepped back to vomit behind a speaker and never stopped playing.

Yet the more general lesson was clear: total commitment. No matter what, don’t stop, keep going. It’s not about talent but desire.

Early in the new year, audition day arrived. We lugged our gear into one of the school’s rehearsal spaces. The two other bands that showed up with their gear had names. We had to give ourselves a name. The first thing I thought of was that three of us worked as bus boys. But Gina was our best player. That’s how we became Gina & the Bus Boys.

Whether we’d get in was up to social studies teachers like Mr. Baldwin and Mr. Herman, who directed the show. The teachers knew Brian, Lee, and Jim before they became The Stray Cats. Over the years, they’d seen talent and desire up close. Mr. Baldwin, of course, was the father of Alec, Danny, William, and Stephen, who went to the town’s other high school. Just the prior spring, a former student in Mr. Herman’s class, Jerry Seinfeld, performed on the Tonight Show. A music nerd from the class of 1971, Elliot Steinberg, went off to college in Boston, met some other musicians, changed his name to Elliot Easton, and was now providing the soundtrack to all our parties as the lead guitarist for The Cars.

Desire was just what I needed. Talent wasn’t even a question. Once the teachers saw that Gina had a full drum kit and that we knew how to plug in our guitars and make sounds, we were in. It also helped that only three bands showed up for the three slots.

At $2 each, tickets sold out in advance for The Senior Variety Show, now set to take place in March. I only remember one thing from the rehearsal the night before, when all the acts arrived at the auditorium for a complete run-through. Grim words rippled from one group of performers to another. I can still see the spot where I heard it: John Belushi had died. The kids doing sketch comedy were in a stupor of shock and grief, and so were we. A huge friend to the early punk rockers, Belushi was often seen hanging out at CBGBs. SNL was my favorite show growing up. Now I was pretty much living the dream of being a musical guest on a big night, and John Belushi dies?

Dave (left) and Rob (right) on Senior Variety Show rehearsal night. (Credit: MHS Class of 1982 Yearbook)

Twenty-four hours to go, I wanted to be sedated. By the next sunset, we were arriving back stage with our gear, one of twenty or more acts awaiting cues. I felt numb as I saw the standing room only crowd, kids in the aisles, so many blaring spotlights. This had to be exceeding multiple fire codes.

After some hilarious sketches and posh dance routines, the crowd seemed ready to rock. I remember the wall of amps and plugging in my guitar. The electrical system held. After the emcee, our friend Rich, announced us, Gina counted out the start our first song, “Dancing with Myself” by Generation X, with me in the Billy Idol spot slurring lines like, “I wait so long for my love vibration,” so that they couldn’t be mocked the next day. Rob was nailing the single-measure, repeating guitar riff.

But disaster struck when I played the rhythm part too hard and broke my top string. Even if I had a spare one, it would have taken me a half hour to replace and tune it. There was no real way for me to play our next song, Blitzkrieg Bop, without my top string. Yet the lesson of The Ramones was to never stop, keep going, pure desire, total commitment.

Rob saw this and immediately took off his Stratocaster and offered it to me. We swapped guitars, and he unplugged mine and grabbed a tambourine for the “Hey Ho, Let’s Go’s,” which enhanced the energy and rallied the crowd. Gina and Dave drove the rhythm as I jackhammered and sang the two-minute saga about kids losing their minds. It remains to this day the high point of my non-career in rock’n’roll.

The Ramones didn’t invent punk rock on their own. The Sex Pistols were the ones to grab most of the headlines, and their painful implosion ended the punk era. Years earlier, several bands were forerunners. Fellow Long Islander, Lou Reed, was retroactively dubbed “the Godfather of Punk,” and Patti Smith “the Godmother,” as punk was more an ethos of rebellious, do-it-yourself expression than a single kind of sound.

Yet The Ramones were punk’s most iconic incarnation and endure as immortal inspiration for anyone who rejects mainstream commercialism, challenges norms, refuses to conform, innovates to disrupt—and experiences exhilaration while doing so. It’s why, as a writer, I feel that my mind was shaped by the music I loved most back then. My brain didn’t just change, it’s still hanging upside down.