Dwight Lee Wolter
16h

“The Third Coast” is what Madison, Wisconsin was called and it was there that I had the Zen-like honor of peeing, shoulder-to-shoulder and wordlessly next to Ramone guitarist, Joey Ramone. They were on a set break from a gig in a small club.

Decades later, I took my grandchildren to an outdoor children’s musical show at Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, California where, on set break, I had the honor of peeing, shoulder-to-shoulder with grandfather, owner, and Grateful Dead bassist, Phil Lesh.

Looking back now, from the perspective of 2026, I think “I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am” which was famously said in the film, “On the Waterfront” by Marlon Brando, next to whom I never had the honor of peeing.

I was just getting started on my book, “Peeing with the Stars” when I realized I was not drinking enough water to complete the book.

Oh, well.

Now, despite having authored several books and being a pastor and an all around fascinating person, I endure the cruel, cruel fate of missing my chance at the fame necessary to be a featured fascinating “Oldster” in this online magazine.

Pee-ce,

Dwight Lee Wolter

Gere Fennelly's avatar
Gere Fennelly
14h

I'm a musician, and my band opened up for the Ramones a few times back in the 80's. In 1989, I was tapped to play keyboards in a punk "supergroup" with Joey and Debbie Harry on lead vocals, with Lemmy Kilmeister on bass, Marky Ramone on drums, with Ronnie Spector singing backup. It was a one-off show in New York, and I was flown from San Francisco for a week of rehearsals, culminating in the big show! So much fun. Joey and everyone else was so cool! One of my fave gigs ever.

