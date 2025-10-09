As of today I’ve lived half a century, and if anything, I feel less certain than I did at 20. In spite of a master’s degree, a fine marriage and wonderful career, six-plus years of sobriety (woot!), deadlifting 1.7 times my bodyweight, (and so on), I could live to 100 and never feel wise enough to compile one of those shiny lists of ‘things I’ve learned.’ Good on those who can!

What I can offer is this: five decades of humbling gaps, contradictions, and confusions. I tried to make this a list of 50 things I don’t know but… honestly, 25 felt like enough!

Here’s my never-have-I-ever (well, not yet) list-in-progress:

How to ride a bike. Yes, at 50. No, it’s not too late. But also… it might be.

How to drive on the highway. I FINALLY got my driver’s license (at 48), but merge at 65 mph? Absolutely not.

How to drive a motorbike.

How to sail a boat.

How to fly a plane.

How to rollerskate. Listen, I do not have children. I did not rollerskate when I was a child. I also don’t drink. I realize this makes me a curmudgeon, but I promise I’m fun in other ways—just not ways that involve wheels strapped to my feet.

How to speak in any language other than English. I have two years of Spanish, four years of French, and six years of Hebrew. My linguistic achievements? I can say hello and thank you in those, plus in Italian, Japanese, and Russian. That’s it. That’s the list.

How to play a musical instrument. I love music and have had lessons in violin, guitar, and piano—to no results. I really would like to learn the marimba, so maybe there’s still hope for me yet?

How to dance. I love it so much, I worship dancers, but this skill has never been mine. At 17, a dance company offered me a role—as its mascot. Still, I can’t stop and won’t stop. I’ll groove my way through the supermarket aisles if the song is right.

How to turn on our TV. I am shamefully incapable of mastering the ornate three-remote-control system my husband devised to toggle between Apple TV and Spectrum Cable/destroy my life.

How to self-love. I think self-love is an advertising hoax designed to sell Dove body soap. The closest I’ve gotten to it is self-like, and even that’s a rare and fleeting feeling. Self-tolerance is my actual goal. And it isn’t as easy as it looks.

How to breathe. Do I need to take a breathwork class? Pretty sure I do.

How to (truly) accept the things I cannot change. I can recite the Serenity Prayer all I want, but I still find myself awake at night negotiating with the harsh truths of the world as if I had any control.

How to drag a mop. My second-wave-Feminist mom drilled into me to “Never learn how to cook, clean, or sew, because then someone would make me do those things for them.” Luckily I can cook and do a tiny bit of sewing, but I cannot clean (and therefore you cannot make me do so).

How to knit, crochet, weave and so on. I understand that the fiber arts are fabulous forms of meditation, and I salute the sexy knitting librarian coterie in their sexy knitted cardigans, but I release myself from any obligation to join them.

How to finish a book. I’m genetically predisposed to acquiring more books than I’ll ever have time or attention span to read. Maybe when I’m 150 I’ll get around to finishing Moby-Dick, The Tale of Genji, and all of Isaac Bashevis Singer.

How to play cards. Probably for the best since I have an irrational fear of getting sucked into a gambling addiction. I don’t trust myself to not become Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems.

For that same matter, how to bet on horses, how to play backgammon, dominoes, mahjong, roulette, etc.

How to understand (American) football. I take a Denise Huxtable approach to football, which is to say I rank players by how cute they are. (Zay Flowers, you are the real MVP.)

How to hold it in. If I love you, I have likely made you well aware of this, through treats, emails, texts. This goes for complimenting strangers too. This morning I told my CVS pharmacist that I loved her. I am a gushy fool.

How to leave well enough alone. My mother always warned me away from being what she called an injustice collector. “You don’t have to rise to every occasion, Estee.” What can I say, I’m a work in progress.

How to dress like a grown up. I can’t and I won’t. I love bows and ruffles and won’t give up miniskirts. My knees are my business and I will never be ashamed of them.

How to not to take things (most things, bordering on everything) personally.

How to gain the wisdom of the stars. I do not understand astrology and I may judge a person for relying on it. (Which I think is probably a classic Libra trait, right?)