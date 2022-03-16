Oldster Magazine
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Questionnaires and Interviews
Personal Essays
Link Roundups
Open Threads
Humor
Fiction
Reported Features
The Oldster Podcast
Bloggy Things
Archive
About
More
return
;
Share this publication
Oldster Magazine
oldster.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Oldster Magazine
Perspectives on the joys and frustrations of getting older—at any stage of life.
By Sari Botton · Hundreds of paid subscribers
Subscribe
Login
About
Archive
Top posts
About
Archive
Authors
Login
Let me read it first
This Is (Almost) 72: Nina Gaby Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
"My grandparents were very old at my age, and my father died just three years older than I’m going to be."
Sari Botton
Mar 16
17
Comment
12
My Sexually Liberated Grandmother, Myself
At 58, Julia Lee Barclay Morton recalls the woman who taught her to be the guardian of her own soul.
Julia Lee Barclay-Morton
Mar 14
33
Comment
31
I Won’t Stop Talking about My Uterus
From a high-risk pregnancy at 32 to menopause at 48, Aileen Weintraub has learned she mustn't shut up about her reproductive health until the medical establishment prioritizes women.
Aileen Weintraub
12 hr ago
21
Comment
11
Gray Beard
Listen now (10 min) | To color, or not to color? A conversation between Oldster editor-in-chief Sari Botton and her husband, Brian Macaluso, about embracing the gray in his facial hair.
Sari Botton
Mar 11
15
Comment
12
Most popular
Goddamned Beautiful
Jennifer Niesslein
43
Comment
24
When Your Mother Looks Younger Than You
Blair Glaser
46
Comment
51
California, Coming Home
Meghan Daum
39
Comment
24
At 53, Bucking the Great Resignation
Martha Bayne
32
Comment
6
The Golden Girls of Punk
Jason Christian
22
Comment
10
This is 51: Heather Havrilesky Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
Sari Botton
36
Comment
7
See all popular
New
Community
This is 71: Donna Baier Stein responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
"Aging has led me to know that life is both beautiful and terrible, and as Rilke says, that no feeling is final."
Sari Botton
Mar 10
18
Comment
7
Letting Go of My Long Hair, and All That it Carried
After turning 45, Vanessa Mártir ushered in a new phase of life with a serious chop.
Vanessa Mártir
Mar 9
30
Comment
6
This is 40: Sherisa de Groot Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
"I wish I grew up with a celebration of aging. I wish I saw it in society."
Sari Botton
Mar 7
10
Comment
5
Here, I Made You a Link Roundup
A little Oldsterish content for your weekend...
Sari Botton
Mar 5
8
Comment
A Jet All The Way
Blaise Allysen Kearsley recalls the high school drama teacher who cast her in West Side Story—a woman she'd hoped would take her under her wing during a…
Blaise Allysen Kearsley
Mar 4
17
Comment
2
My Mother and Chanel No. 5 Turn 100
Emily Rubin toasts her century-old mother, and her mother's favorite fragrance of the same age.
Emily Rubin
Mar 3
22
Comment
20
The Unobliged Woman
Filmmaker and Writer Naz Riahi searches for the woman she admires.
Naz Riahi (she/her)
Mar 2
28
Comment
15
Nobody Sat in Bigmom's Chair
Abigail Thomas recalls her beloved grandmother.
Abigail Thomas
Mar 1
30
Comment
15
See all
Most popular
Goddamned Beautiful
Jennifer Niesslein
43
Comment
24
When Your Mother Looks Younger Than You
Blair Glaser
46
Comment
51
California, Coming Home
Meghan Daum
39
Comment
24
At 53, Bucking the Great Resignation
Martha Bayne
32
Comment
6
The Golden Girls of Punk
Jason Christian
22
Comment
10
This is 51: Heather Havrilesky Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
Sari Botton
36
Comment
7
See all popular
Oldster Magazine
Perspectives on the joys and frustrations of getting older—at any stage of life.
Subscribe
© 2022 Sari Botton
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts