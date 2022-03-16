Oldster Magazine

"My grandparents were very old at my age, and my father died just three years older than I’m going to be."
At 58, Julia Lee Barclay Morton recalls the woman who taught her to be the guardian of her own soul.
From a high-risk pregnancy at 32 to menopause at 48, Aileen Weintraub has learned she mustn't shut up about her reproductive health until the medical establishment prioritizes women.
Gray BeardListen now (10 min) | To color, or not to color? A conversation between Oldster editor-in-chief Sari Botton and her husband, Brian Macaluso, about embracing the gray in his facial hair.
"Aging has led me to know that life is both beautiful and terrible, and as Rilke says, that no feeling is final."
After turning 45, Vanessa Mártir ushered in a new phase of life with a serious chop.
"I wish I grew up with a celebration of aging. I wish I saw it in society."
Blaise Allysen Kearsley recalls the high school drama teacher who cast her in West Side Story—a woman she'd hoped would take her under her wing during a…
Emily Rubin toasts her century-old mother, and her mother's favorite fragrance of the same age.
Filmmaker and Writer Naz Riahi searches for the woman she admires.
Abigail Thomas recalls her beloved grandmother.
Oldster Magazine

Perspectives on the joys and frustrations of getting older—at any stage of life.
